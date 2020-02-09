Verge (XVG) Price Up 11.8% Over Last 7 Days

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. Verge has a market cap of $75.14 million and approximately $2.45 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Verge has traded 11.8% higher against the US dollar. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, Stocks.Exchange, Coindeal and LiteBit.eu.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $76.42 or 0.00757802 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00009537 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001116 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007575 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00032832 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2016. Verge’s total supply is 16,172,148,759 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Verge Coin Trading

Verge can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coindeal, Sistemkoin, Binance, Bitbns, Huobi, Graviex, Cryptopia, Bittrex, SouthXchange, Crex24, Stocks.Exchange, LiteBit.eu, HitBTC, CoinExchange, BiteBTC, Gate.io, YoBit, Bitfinex, CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi, TradeOgre and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

