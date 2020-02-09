VeriCoin Price Tops $0.0484 on Top Exchanges (VRC)

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 9th. One VeriCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0484 or 0.00000477 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Livecoin, Poloniex and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. VeriCoin has a total market cap of $1.57 million and $2,855.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

VeriCoin Profile

VRC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 7th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 32,465,672 coins. The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info. VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com. The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

VeriCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, CoinEgg, Bittrex, Poloniex, Livecoin, Upbit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeriCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

