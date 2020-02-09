VeriME (VME) Trading 217.1% Higher This Week

VeriME (CURRENCY:VME) traded up 30.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. VeriME has a market cap of $28,807.00 and $12.00 worth of VeriME was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VeriME token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, HitBTC and IDEX. During the last seven days, VeriME has traded 217.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About VeriME

VeriME is a token. It launched on January 10th, 2018. VeriME’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,048,389 tokens. The Reddit community for VeriME is /r/Verime. The official website for VeriME is www.verime.mobi/home. The official message board for VeriME is medium.com/verime. VeriME’s official Twitter account is @VeriME_mobi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VeriME Token Trading

VeriME can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriME directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriME should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeriME using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

