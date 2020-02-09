Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by Excalibur Management Corp

Excalibur Management Corp lifted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,958 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,614 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up 4.3% of Excalibur Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 816,546 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 74,287 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 461.8% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. 65.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $80,154.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,833.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on VZ shares. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. HSBC downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. New Street Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.58.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $59.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $245.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.29. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.30 and a 12-month high of $62.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the cell phone carrier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.