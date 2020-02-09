Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Getting Favorable News Coverage, Study Shows

Media headlines about Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) have been trending positive recently, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Verizon Communications earned a coverage optimism score of 2.35 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the cell phone carrier an news buzz score of 1 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VZ. New Street Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. HSBC downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.58.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.94. 9,418,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,978,422. The company has a market cap of $245.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. Verizon Communications has a 52 week low of $53.30 and a 52 week high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the cell phone carrier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $80,154.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,833.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

