Vertcoin (VTC) Trading 1.2% Higher This Week

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 9th. During the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. Vertcoin has a market cap of $18.84 million and $1.07 million worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00003503 BTC on popular exchanges including Poloniex, CoinEgg, SouthXchange and YoBit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,086.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.65 or 0.02252713 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $447.17 or 0.04423779 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.84 or 0.00760191 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $86.95 or 0.00860223 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00114767 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00009531 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00026204 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70.67 or 0.00699175 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 53,371,247 coins. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

Vertcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Trade By Trade, Upbit, QBTC, SouthXchange, Bittylicious, CoinEgg, Coinroom, CryptoBridge, Poloniex, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Bitsane and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.