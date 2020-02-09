Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Purchased by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 108.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,378 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,708,669 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,797,554,000 after purchasing an additional 532,371 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 842.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 269,408 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,987,000 after acquiring an additional 240,816 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 39.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 545,188 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,366,000 after acquiring an additional 153,979 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $25,532,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 615,220 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,231,000 after acquiring an additional 105,030 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 25,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.92, for a total value of $5,610,919.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,517 shares in the company, valued at $7,556,461.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.59, for a total transaction of $586,548.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,077,486.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 115,487 shares of company stock valued at $25,569,557. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from to in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.41.

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $240.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $61.49 billion, a PE ratio of 53.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.45. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $163.68 and a 1-year high of $244.65.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The company’s revenue was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

Read More: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.