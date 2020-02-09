Very Positive News Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Share Price

News headlines about AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) have trended very positive recently, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. AbbVie earned a media sentiment score of 4.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Mizuho initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.89.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $5.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.29. The company had a trading volume of 19,084,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,349,502. AbbVie has a twelve month low of $62.66 and a twelve month high of $92.98. The stock has a market cap of $128.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.46.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 155.96% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

