Viacoin Price Hits $0.23 on Top Exchanges (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. Viacoin has a total market cap of $5.42 million and approximately $104,438.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Viacoin has traded 16.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Viacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00002310 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Upbit and OOOBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $77.47 or 0.00762889 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00009616 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000047 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007455 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Viacoin Profile

Viacoin (VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 18th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,164,079 coins. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org.

Viacoin Coin Trading

Viacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, OOOBTC, Poloniex, Upbit, Coinroom and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

