Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.89.

VIAV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Viavi Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine cut Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Viavi Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

In related news, Director Timothy Campos sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $170,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,002. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ralph Rondinone sold 2,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total value of $39,102.25. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Viavi Solutions by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 215,931 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Viavi Solutions by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 77,709 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in Viavi Solutions by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 70,040 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 73,512 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 157,178 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,358,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VIAV traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,076,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,453,792. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.65. Viavi Solutions has a 52 week low of $11.61 and a 52 week high of $16.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 79.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $313.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Viavi Solutions will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

