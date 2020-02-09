Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 3,757,099 Shares of TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) by 679.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,310,432 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,757,099 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.81% of TCF Financial worth $182,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in TCF Financial by 2,942.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,253,957 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,873 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in TCF Financial in the third quarter worth about $31,859,000. Provident Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in TCF Financial in the third quarter worth about $30,771,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in TCF Financial by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 670,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,394,000 after purchasing an additional 150,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TCF Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,135,000. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TCF traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 784,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,300. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. TCF Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $35.96 and a 1 year high of $47.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $566.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that TCF Financial Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.68%.

In other TCF Financial news, EVP Michael Scott Jones sold 20,000 shares of TCF Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total value of $876,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,422,707.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur A. Weiss acquired 4,800 shares of TCF Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.91 per share, for a total transaction of $201,168.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 32,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,594.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TCF. Bank of America began coverage on TCF Financial in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on TCF Financial from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on TCF Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. TheStreet raised TCF Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on TCF Financial from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.36.

TCF Financial Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

