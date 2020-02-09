Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 476,927 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,545,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 476,927 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 3.69% of Alaska Air Group worth $293,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 150.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 378 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 475 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALK shares. Cowen increased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine cut Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Buckingham Research decreased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alaska Air Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.50.

NYSE ALK traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.96. 1,338,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,356,908. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.91. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.39 and a 1-year high of $72.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from Alaska Air Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Alaska Air Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.81%.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

