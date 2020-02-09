Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 124,464 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,118,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 124,464 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.64% of Public Storage worth $250,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 116.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 329,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,243,000 after acquiring an additional 100,455 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PSA. Bank of America lowered Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $228.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Argus decreased their target price on Public Storage from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $230.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Public Storage from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.13.

Shares of NYSE:PSA traded up $1.20 on Friday, reaching $225.23. The company had a trading volume of 426,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,406. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $199.53 and a 52-week high of $266.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.