Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 160,372 Shares of E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,120,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,372 shares during the quarter. E*TRADE Financial comprises 0.4% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.91% of E*TRADE Financial worth $303,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 5.7% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,972,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $890,775,000 after purchasing an additional 469,538 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 37.1% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 10,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 10.5% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 26,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 78.3% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426 shares in the last quarter. 84.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ETFC stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.61. 2,201,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,817,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.64. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $34.68 and a 12 month high of $52.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.22.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. E*TRADE Financial had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 33.09%. The firm had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. E*TRADE Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.90%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ETFC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on E*TRADE Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on E*TRADE Financial from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on E*TRADE Financial from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on E*TRADE Financial from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered E*TRADE Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.21.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

