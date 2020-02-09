Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 496,786 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,327,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 496,786 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.94% of National Retail Properties worth $186,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NNN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in National Retail Properties by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in National Retail Properties by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

National Retail Properties stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.85. 402,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,752. The company has a quick ratio of 8.39, a current ratio of 8.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.32 and a 12 month high of $59.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.61, a PEG ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 76.87%.

In other National Retail Properties news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 10,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total transaction of $558,150.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,805,609.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. National Retail Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.29.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN).

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.