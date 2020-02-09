Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 520,194 Shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 46.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,640,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 520,194 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.31% of Clorox worth $258,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Clorox by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Clorox by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Clorox by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in Clorox by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Clorox by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CLX shares. Cfra restated a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Clorox from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Clorox from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.23.

In other news, SVP Denise Garner sold 725 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.34, for a total value of $106,096.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,503.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Clorox stock traded up $1.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $166.23. 1,004,401 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,142,825. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63. The stock has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $155.92 and its 200-day moving average is $154.09. Clorox Co has a 52 week low of $144.12 and a 52 week high of $167.39.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 133.50% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Clorox Co will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.09%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

