Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 44.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,323,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,060,146 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.84% of KLA worth $219,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Boston Partners grew its holdings in KLA by 132.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,050,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $486,716,000 after buying an additional 1,739,882 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in KLA by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,248,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,447,811,000 after buying an additional 470,708 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in KLA by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 994,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $177,239,000 after buying an additional 265,484 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,455,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in KLA by 675.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 208,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,311,000 after buying an additional 181,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on KLA from $162.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on KLA from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Cowen lifted their target price on KLA from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KLA in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut KLA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.38.

KLAC traded down $6.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $165.10. 1,492,780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,256,424. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $176.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.08. KLA Corporation has a 52-week low of $101.34 and a 52-week high of $184.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.65.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 50.92% and a net margin of 21.55%. KLA’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. Equities analysts predict that KLA Corporation will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other KLA news, EVP Brian M. Trafas sold 674 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.13, for a total transaction of $118,037.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 4,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.13, for a total value of $729,530.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,668 shares of company stock valued at $2,938,419. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

