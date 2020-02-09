Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 631,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 25,320 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.44% of Lam Research worth $188,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at about $534,000. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 4,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Lam Research from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Lam Research from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.29.

Shares of LRCX stock traded down $8.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $315.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,602,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,758,501. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $301.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.64. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $163.60 and a 52 week high of $332.53.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 45.72%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 16.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Kevin Jennings sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.15, for a total value of $46,928.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.75, for a total value of $435,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,612 shares of company stock worth $16,727,904. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

