Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 39.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,663,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,070,668 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.70% of Ingersoll-Rand worth $221,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $447,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 87,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,733 shares during the period. 79.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on IR shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $145.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $138.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.06.

In related news, SVP Paul A. Camuti sold 10,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.19, for a total transaction of $1,415,754.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,804 shares in the company, valued at $9,359,580.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 3,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $524,745.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,116,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 277,589 shares of company stock valued at $37,465,455 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:IR traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $141.81. 1,783,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,553,861. The company has a market capitalization of $33.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.26. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 12 month low of $100.22 and a 12 month high of $143.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.10.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Ingersoll-Rand’s payout ratio is 33.28%.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

