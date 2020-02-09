Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,305,826 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 55,409 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 4.23% of Cimarex Energy worth $188,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 234.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 814.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 1,610.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Karani Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cimarex Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 178.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 971 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. 97.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cimarex Energy news, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 9,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total value of $433,765.28. Also, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,067 shares of company stock worth $690,865. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

XEC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $81.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Cimarex Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.94.

Shares of Cimarex Energy stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.06. 1,009,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,492,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.61. Cimarex Energy Co has a twelve month low of $37.19 and a twelve month high of $76.74. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.81%.

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

