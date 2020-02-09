Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,307,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 755,362 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.71% of Allstate worth $273,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 4.0% during the third quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 1.7% during the third quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 6,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Bank lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 17,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALL. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Allstate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Allstate to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.00.

In other Allstate news, insider Croker Trevor bought 44,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.22 per share, with a total value of $1,539,044.50. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ALL traded up $0.54 on Friday, reaching $124.43. 1,331,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,574,405. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.81. Allstate Corp has a fifty-two week low of $91.12 and a fifty-two week high of $125.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.27 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Allstate Corp will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

