Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 460,576 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 21,145 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 0.8% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Alphabet worth $660,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 895 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP David C. Drummond sold 56,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,289.62, for a total transaction of $73,327,793.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,072,333.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.50, for a total value of $40,315.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,305,786.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,900,843 shares of company stock valued at $316,798,003. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $3.00 on Friday, hitting $1,479.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,172,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,774,434. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,025.00 and a 52-week high of $1,503.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,416.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,286.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1,018.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 54.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,580.00 price target (up from $1,475.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,591.10.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

