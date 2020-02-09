Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 73.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 845,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 356,888 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.07% of Everest Re Group worth $233,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Everest Re Group by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,965,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $980,173,000 after buying an additional 555,838 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Everest Re Group by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,114,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $562,606,000 after buying an additional 138,274 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Everest Re Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 602,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $160,286,000 after buying an additional 6,470 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Everest Re Group by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 340,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,728,000 after buying an additional 32,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Everest Re Group by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 274,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,017,000 after buying an additional 23,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Everest Re Group stock traded up $2.13 on Friday, reaching $282.58. The company had a trading volume of 229,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,405. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $277.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.24. Everest Re Group Ltd has a 1 year low of $208.01 and a 1 year high of $285.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.25.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RE. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Monday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Everest Re Group from $253.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup began coverage on Everest Re Group in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $302.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.86.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

