Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,990,485 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,702 shares during the period. Quest Diagnostics comprises about 0.5% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.96% of Quest Diagnostics worth $441,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 15.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 714 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 7,748 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 3,661 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.43, for a total transaction of $4,786,651.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,513,415.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total transaction of $857,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,951 shares in the company, valued at $2,459,658.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

DGX stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $111.45. 471,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 873,378. The firm has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.52. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 1-year low of $82.59 and a 1-year high of $113.00.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 32.32%.

DGX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.82.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

