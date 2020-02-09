Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,768,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 558,040 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 5.56% of Highwoods Properties worth $289,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 47.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,498,000 after purchasing an additional 58,304 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 35.7% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 9.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 116,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,802,000 after purchasing an additional 10,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 146.8% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

HIW stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.91. 623,214 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 660,578. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Highwoods Properties Inc has a 52 week low of $40.75 and a 52 week high of $52.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.84.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.32). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $192.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Highwoods Properties Inc will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Highwoods Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 57.06%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HIW. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Highwoods Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.40.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

