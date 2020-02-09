Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $184.76 Million Holdings in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,506,298 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 654,634 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 2.21% of Devon Energy worth $184,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 43.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $33,015.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,889.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVN traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.97. The company had a trading volume of 3,338,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,693,471. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.53. Devon Energy Corp has a 1-year low of $19.72 and a 1-year high of $35.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 27.91%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DVN shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.81.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

