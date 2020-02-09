Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $202.60 Million Position in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,527,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 40,081 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.81% of DTE Energy worth $202,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in DTE Energy by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,931,000 after buying an additional 10,517 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in DTE Energy by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,596,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,994,469,000 after buying an additional 1,047,518 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in DTE Energy by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in DTE Energy by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 18,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,524,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.15% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co set a $145.00 target price on shares of DTE Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $143.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho set a $134.00 price target on shares of DTE Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. DTE Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.18.

Shares of NYSE:DTE traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $133.61. The company had a trading volume of 850,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,688. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.72. The company has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. DTE Energy Co has a one year low of $117.58 and a one year high of $135.51.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 10.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Research analysts expect that DTE Energy Co will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $1.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.29%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.