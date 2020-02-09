Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $206.94 Million Position in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,244,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 561,551 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.54% of Fidelity National Financial worth $206,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FNF. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 124.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,960,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638,625 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,601,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $669,060,000 after buying an additional 504,631 shares during the period. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 24.6% during the third quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 2,233,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,210,000 after buying an additional 441,697 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 37.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,565,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,522,000 after buying an additional 426,517 shares during the period. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter valued at about $15,566,000. 81.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fidelity National Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.54.

FNF traded down $3.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.98. The stock had a trading volume of 8,112,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,889. The company has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.73 and a 200 day moving average of $45.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $33.94 and a 1 year high of $49.28.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

