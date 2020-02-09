Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $219.43 Million Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,399,376 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,979 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 3.10% of BorgWarner worth $219,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BWA. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 898 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Robecosam AG raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 3,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 90,751 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,937,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 35,571 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. 91.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $41.00 target price on BorgWarner and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on BorgWarner in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $47.00 target price on BorgWarner and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BorgWarner has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.71.

BorgWarner stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,213,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,988,562. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.71 and a 12 month high of $46.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

BorgWarner announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto parts company to repurchase up to 14.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

Read More: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.