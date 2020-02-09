Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $236.15 Million Stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,581,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 298,112 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 4.38% of ManpowerGroup worth $236,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAN. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 321,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,105,000 after purchasing an additional 118,756 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 873.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 87,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,397,000 after purchasing an additional 78,788 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 338,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,892,000 after purchasing an additional 78,338 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 259,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,873,000 after purchasing an additional 75,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter worth $6,923,000. Institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 475 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.17, for a total transaction of $44,255.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,458.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Burke Patrick 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 28th. Insiders have sold a total of 21,788 shares of company stock valued at $2,171,690 over the last three months. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MAN shares. Robert W. Baird set a $101.00 target price on shares of ManpowerGroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Argus lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $107.00 target price on shares of ManpowerGroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, CL King started coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.40.

Shares of ManpowerGroup stock traded down $1.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.79. 265,935 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.46. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.14 and a twelve month high of $100.99. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.69.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

