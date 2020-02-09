Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $250.69 Million Position in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,910,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,146 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 2.29% of Avery Dennison worth $250,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 1,809.1% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVY. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Argus began coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.40.

In other news, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 5,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.72, for a total value of $667,183.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,959,257.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVY stock traded down $2.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $136.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,206. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $131.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.32. Avery Dennison Corp has a one year low of $99.00 and a one year high of $141.09.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 51.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Corp will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.15%.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

