Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $254.69 Million Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,232,830 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,547 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $254,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 146.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 4,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 39,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,634,000 after buying an additional 9,139 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 15,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,182,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BABA shares. TH Capital boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks dropped coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, November 1st. DZ Bank began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $200.00 price target on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.21.

Alibaba Group stock traded down $4.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $216.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,783,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,535,910. The firm has a market capitalization of $562.06 billion, a PE ratio of 42.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.21. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $147.95 and a 1 year high of $231.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $217.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.16.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

