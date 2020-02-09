Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $255.59 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 67.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,500,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,811,181 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.73% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $255,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 280.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,690,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,635,000 after buying an additional 1,246,529 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 43,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $5,860,000. Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 138,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,401,000 after acquiring an additional 4,354 shares in the last quarter.

VGK stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,571,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,023,989. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $50.66 and a 12 month high of $59.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.40.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

