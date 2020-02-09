Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $278.57 Million Stock Holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,697,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 57,113 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 4.20% of Healthcare Trust Of America worth $278,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Healthcare Trust Of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Trust Of America during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America by 49.5% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America by 99.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Healthcare Trust Of America news, CEO Scott D. Peters sold 195,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total value of $5,717,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,341,714.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Trust Of America stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.99. The stock had a trading volume of 612,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,876. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Healthcare Trust Of America Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.41 and a fifty-two week high of $32.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.32.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HTA shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a research note on Friday, December 20th. TheStreet cut Healthcare Trust Of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised Healthcare Trust Of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthcare Trust Of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.30.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

