Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 389.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,408,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,712,527 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.83% of Valero Energy worth $287,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 102.5% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VLO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.57.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total value of $2,045,198.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 424,917 shares in the company, valued at $40,609,317.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VLO traded up $0.77 on Friday, reaching $84.04. 2,332,318 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,289,085. The firm has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.58. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.44 and a fifty-two week high of $101.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $27.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.39 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 63.16%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

