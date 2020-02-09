Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,212,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,040 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 4.25% of AGCO worth $225,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AGCO. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,403,000 after purchasing an additional 36,737 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 9,284 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,076,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $471,315,000 after purchasing an additional 181,070 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 5,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Get AGCO alerts:

AGCO traded down $2.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.85. 730,695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,576. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.63. AGCO Co. has a 52-week low of $62.13 and a 52-week high of $81.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 42.04, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.00.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.41%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AGCO. BMO Capital Markets upgraded AGCO from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AGCO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. OTR Global cut AGCO to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on AGCO from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine cut AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.85.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO).

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.