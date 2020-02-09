Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 1,601.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,687,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,588,432 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.58% of J B Hunt Transport Services worth $182,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in J B Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter worth $8,055,000. Empirical Capital Management LLC bought a new position in J B Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter worth $6,611,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services by 14.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 281,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,183,000 after purchasing an additional 36,132 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services by 20.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 209,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,231,000 after purchasing an additional 35,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mathes Company Inc. bought a new position in J B Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter worth $3,599,000. 75.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Terrence D. Matthews sold 9,000 shares of J B Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total value of $973,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,752,245.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JBHT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stephens decreased their price objective on J B Hunt Transport Services from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded J B Hunt Transport Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Sunday, January 5th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on J B Hunt Transport Services from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $112.52. 768,508 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 932,622. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a 52 week low of $83.64 and a 52 week high of $122.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.73. The company has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.17). J B Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. J B Hunt Transport Services’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. This is an increase from J B Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. J B Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.09%.

J B Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

