Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,923,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,086 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.42% of AmerisourceBergen worth $250,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,325,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,903,000 after purchasing an additional 136,458 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Winmill & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,202,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 169.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 51,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after acquiring an additional 32,665 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. 66.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABC shares. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. AmerisourceBergen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.13.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.94. 1,467,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,390,391. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $70.55 and a fifty-two week high of $94.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.17.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 0.36%. The firm had revenue of $47.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 22.57%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Gina Clark sold 10,917 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.24, for a total value of $963,316.08. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total transaction of $1,680,380.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,678,319.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,512 shares of company stock valued at $3,888,310 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

