Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,329,650 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 626,546 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Comcast worth $186,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 14.2% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,016 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,365,000 after acquiring an additional 14,843 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Comcast by 15.2% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 47,926 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 6,330 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 3.1% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 25,452 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 19.7% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its stake in Comcast by 6.3% during the third quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 291,755 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $13,152,000 after acquiring an additional 17,344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

CMCSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Comcast to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Comcast from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Comcast in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.08.

CMCSA traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,104,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,865,766. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $203.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $36.75 and a twelve month high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. Comcast’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.84%.

In other news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $3,410,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 564,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,648,396.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Featured Article: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.