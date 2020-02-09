Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,275,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,752 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.71% of Republic Services worth $216,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1,889.2% during the 4th quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 321,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,798,000 after acquiring an additional 16,554 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 6,825 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1,042.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 198,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,221,000 after acquiring an additional 181,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 9,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. 58.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Republic Services stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.14. 1,100,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,018,222. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.03 and a fifty-two week high of $97.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.86.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.60.

In other Republic Services news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total value of $179,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $734,447.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Welborn John 3,000,000 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. Insiders have sold a total of 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $740,720 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

