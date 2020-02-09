Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 58,135 Shares of American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,177,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,135 shares during the period. American Financial Group comprises 0.4% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 3.52% of American Financial Group worth $345,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in American Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in American Financial Group by 976.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its stake in American Financial Group by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in American Financial Group by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in American Financial Group by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.87% of the company’s stock.

AFG stock traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $113.28. The company had a trading volume of 309,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,507. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.12 and a 200 day moving average of $106.33. American Financial Group Inc has a 12 month low of $93.75 and a 12 month high of $113.38.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.01. American Financial Group had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that American Financial Group Inc will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.88%.

In other news, insider Mckeon Brett sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total transaction of $15,060,000.00. Also, CEO Carl H. Lindner III sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.31, for a total transaction of $21,462,000.00. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

