Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 629,868 Shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 159.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,026,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 629,868 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.46% of L3Harris worth $227,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,344,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris in the 3rd quarter valued at $22,024,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,474,000. Sciencast Management LP grew its position in L3Harris by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 7,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris during the 3rd quarter worth $490,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 16,820 shares of L3Harris stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $3,700,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,935,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LHX. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of L3Harris in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 price objective on the stock. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $219.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. L3Harris currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.65.

Shares of NYSE LHX traded up $3.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $229.86. 1,229,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,225,197. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.82. L3Harris has a 52 week low of $156.90 and a 52 week high of $230.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $213.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.71.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. L3Harris had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 10.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris will post 11.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

