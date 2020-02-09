Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 759,434 Shares of Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,816,986 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 759,434 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 3.41% of Zions Bancorporation NA worth $264,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZION. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,036,257 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $645,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,302 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,828,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,409,000 after acquiring an additional 405,677 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,442,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,202,000 after acquiring an additional 319,217 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,391,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 327.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 977,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,528,000 after acquiring an additional 749,108 shares during the last quarter. 96.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZION has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. DA Davidson lowered Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation NA from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation NA from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.38.

NASDAQ:ZION traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.23. 2,611,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,223,913. Zions Bancorporation NA has a twelve month low of $39.11 and a twelve month high of $52.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.68 and a 200 day moving average of $46.54. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.53.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $711.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.03 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 12.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. Zions Bancorporation NA’s payout ratio is presently 31.41%.

In other news, VP Alan M. Forney sold 3,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $140,757.63. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,312.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation NA Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

