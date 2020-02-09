Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,162,833 Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 30.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,596,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,162,833 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Citigroup worth $193,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in C. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 268.7% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 15.4% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 562,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 74,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

C stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $78.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,340,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,540,789. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.53. Citigroup Inc has a 12-month low of $60.05 and a 12-month high of $83.11. The firm has a market cap of $172.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $18.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.91%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on C. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Citigroup from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Citigroup from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Citigroup from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Citigroup from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.61.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

