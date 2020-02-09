Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 117,360 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,426,218 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 117,360 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 3.15% of Owens Corning worth $207,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 20,180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Ava Harter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total value of $316,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,430,381.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $250,915.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,850 shares in the company, valued at $2,522,142. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,834 shares of company stock valued at $1,148,079. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OC shares. Longbow Research boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $69.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America lowered Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Argus raised Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Owens Corning from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.47.

Shares of OC traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.55. The company had a trading volume of 831,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,854. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Owens Corning has a one year low of $44.46 and a one year high of $68.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 19.43%.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

