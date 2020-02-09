Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,642,406 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,672,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,642,406 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 0.5% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.48% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $370,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 131.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,000. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 127,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after buying an additional 10,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 114,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after buying an additional 4,579 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.72. 12,774,091 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,255,791. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.79 and a twelve month high of $44.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.18.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.