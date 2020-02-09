Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 201,761 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,153,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 201,761 shares during the period. Euronet Worldwide comprises about 0.4% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 3.99% of Euronet Worldwide worth $339,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 6.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,376,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $399,903,000 after acquiring an additional 135,698 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 506,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,865,000 after buying an additional 151,820 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 411,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,798,000 after buying an additional 7,370 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 176.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 312,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,654,000 after buying an additional 199,303 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 5.3% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 200,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,282,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on EEFT. DA Davidson increased their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. BidaskClub lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.67.

Shares of NASDAQ EEFT traded down $2.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $158.56. 244,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,331. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.15. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.36 and a twelve month high of $171.25.

In other news, CEO Nikos Fountas sold 70,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.36, for a total transaction of $11,134,006.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,373,866.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Martin L. Bruckner sold 12,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total value of $1,985,135.21. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,755,755.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,778 shares of company stock worth $19,588,030. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Euronet Worldwide Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.