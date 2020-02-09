Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 38,854 Shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,602,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,854 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.71% of SYSCO worth $295,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in SYSCO by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 9,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in SYSCO by 2.0% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SYSCO by 4.1% in the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in SYSCO by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in SYSCO by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. 78.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Brian R. Todd sold 12,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $1,064,951.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,394,013.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $76,554.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,644 shares in the company, valued at $2,691,638.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 163,028 shares of company stock worth $13,690,242. Corporate insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYY traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.36. 2,902,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,675,848. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.79. SYSCO Co. has a twelve month low of $64.96 and a twelve month high of $85.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company has a market capitalization of $38.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.48.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. SYSCO had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 78.49%. The business had revenue of $15.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SYSCO Co. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from SYSCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. SYSCO’s payout ratio is presently 50.70%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of SYSCO in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of SYSCO from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SYSCO currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.20.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

