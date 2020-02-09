Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 390,450 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,266,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 390,450 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.99% of Parker-Hannifin worth $247,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,605,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,934,000 after buying an additional 37,353 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,287,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $264,937,000 after purchasing an additional 133,543 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 512,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,475,000 after purchasing an additional 6,804 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 18.2% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 502,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,676,000 after purchasing an additional 77,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 16.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 319,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,681,000 after purchasing an additional 46,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

NYSE:PH traded down $2.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $207.82. The stock had a trading volume of 947,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,682. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $204.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.55. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a one year low of $152.18 and a one year high of $212.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 9.63%. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 29.70%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP William R. Bowman sold 1,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.83, for a total value of $397,612.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,872.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.38, for a total value of $751,425.00. Insiders sold a total of 6,429 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,440 in the last 90 days. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PH shares. Bank of America raised Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.27.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.