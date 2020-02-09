Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 445,867 Shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,639,355 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 445,867 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.86% of Leidos worth $265,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 193,968 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,988,000 after acquiring an additional 37,747 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Leidos by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,942 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Leidos by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,408 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Leidos by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after buying an additional 6,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LDOS traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.11. 985,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,587. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.06 and its 200 day moving average is $89.59. Leidos Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $59.73 and a fifty-two week high of $113.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

LDOS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Leidos from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. SunTrust Banks reissued a “positive” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Leidos in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Leidos from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Leidos from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Leidos presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.58.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

